Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Doubtful to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 7:53am

Diabate is listed as doubtful to return in Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a right eye injury, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In the likely event that Diabate remains out, he'll finish the game with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes after he was forced to the locker room in the second quarter upon taking a hit to the face. Tidjane Salaun, DaQuan Jeffries and Taj Gibson are likely to operate as the Hornets' primary options in the frontcourt for the rest of the contest.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now