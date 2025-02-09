Moussa Diabate Injury: Doubtful to return vs. Detroit

Diabate is doubtful to return in Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a right eye injury, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

In the likely event that Diabate remains out, he'll finish the game with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes after exiting to the locker room in the second quarter. With the big man expected to join Mark Williams (not injury related) on the sideline the rest of the way, Tidjane Salaun and Taj Gibson will likely see a bump in minutes.