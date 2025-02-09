Moussa Diabate Injury: Exits early with eye injury

Diabate did not return to Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Pistons after exiting in the second quarter with a right eye injury and finished the game with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes.

Diabate checked out of the game for good with 9:50 remaining in the second quarter after taking an inadvertent hit to the face from the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart. The third-year center made his second straight start Sunday, but if available for the Hornets' next game Monday in Brooklyn, Diabate could move into a backup role. Though the Hornets agreed to trade Mark Williams to the Lakers ahead of last Thursday's deadline, the deal was rescinded due to Williams failing a physical. Williams thus remains a member of the Hornets, and if Charlotte's team doctors are comfortable enough with his health to clear him to play, he'll likely take back his starting center duties from Diabate.