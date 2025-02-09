Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate Injury: Exits early with eye injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 7:58am

Diabate did not return to Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Pistons after exiting in the second quarter with a right eye injury and finished the game with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes.

Diabate checked out of the game for good with 9:50 remaining in the second quarter after taking an inadvertent hit to the face from the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart. The third-year center made his second straight start Sunday, but if available for the Hornets' next game Monday in Brooklyn, Diabate could move into a backup role. Though the Hornets agreed to trade Mark Williams to the Lakers ahead of last Thursday's deadline, the deal was rescinded due to Williams failing a physical. Williams thus remains a member of the Hornets, and if Charlotte's team doctors are comfortable enough with his health to clear him to play, he'll likely take back his starting center duties from Diabate.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
