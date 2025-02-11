Moussa Diabate Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Diabate (eye) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Diabate sustained the right eye abrasion during Sunday's loss to Detroit. The big man was able to suit up in Monday's loss to the Nets, though he exited the game early due to the right eye abrasion. With Mark Williams (not injury related) off of the injury report, Jusuf Nurkic and Taj Gibson could see a slight bump in minutes if Diabate is sidelined.