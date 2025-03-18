Moussa Diabate Injury: Injures knee Tuesday

Diabate sustained an apparent right knee injury during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Diabate went down under the basket after contesting a layup, and he appeared to grab at his right knee before being helped off the court with 3:58 remaining in the period. The big man is unlikely to return during the final minutes of the game, and he can be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup against the Knicks. He posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes prior to exiting.