Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Leaves early with hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 3:00pm

Diabate exited Tuesday's 136-106 win over the Heat with 4:19 remaining in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent left hand injury, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. He finished with eight points (4-6 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes.

Diabate bounced back following a four-point, five-rebound performance during Saturday's loss to San Antonio, though he seemingly picked up a hand injury late in the contest. The Hornets were up by 28 points at the time of Diabate's departure, so while it's possible that he was lifted early as a precaution, his status will still be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's game against the Magic. If Diabate is forced to miss time, Ryan Kalkbrenner would likely move into the starting five.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
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