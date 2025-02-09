Moussa Diabate Injury: Leaves for locker room Sunday

Diabate exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pistons, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. Diabate is officially doubtful to return, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Diabate caught a blow to the face from an opposing player and needed assistance walking back to the locker room. If the big man is unable to return, Taj Gibson, Tidjane Salaun and DaQuan Jeffries will likely see a bump in playing time the rest of the way.