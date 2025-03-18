Moussa Diabate Injury: Leaves for locker room vs. ATL

Diabate sustained an apparent right knee injury and exited to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Diabate went down under the basket after contesting a layup, and he appeared to grab at his right knee before being helped off the court. The big man is unlikely to return during the final minutes of the game, and he can be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup against the Knicks until the club provides another update.