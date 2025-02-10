Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate Injury: Listed questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 10:39am

Diabate is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets due to a right eye abrasion.

Diabate suffered the injury during Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Pistons and left the game for good after playing just seven minutes. Mark Williams (not with team) has yet to formally rejoin the Hornets after his trade to the Lakers was rescinded over the weekend due to a failed physical, so Diabate could be in store for another start Monday if his eye issue doesn't prevent him from playing. Jusuf Nurkic is off the Hornets' injury report and will be available to make his team debut Monday, so he could be in store for major minutes if Diabate is ultimately ruled out.

