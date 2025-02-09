Moussa Diabate Injury: Makes trip to locker room
Diabate exited in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pistons after suffering an apparent facial injury, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Diabate took a blow to the face from an opposing player and needed assistance walking back to the locker room. If the big man is unable to return, Taj Gibson, would likely operate as the Hornets' primary center for the rest of the contest.
