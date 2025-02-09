Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate Injury: Makes trip to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 7:52am

Diabate exited in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pistons after suffering an apparent facial injury, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Diabate took a blow to the face from an opposing player and needed assistance walking back to the locker room. If the big man is unable to return, Taj Gibson, would likely operate as the Hornets' primary center for the rest of the contest.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
