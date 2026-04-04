Moussa Diabate Injury: Probable against Minnesota
Diabate (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game in Minnesota.
Diabate didn't suit up for Friday's 129-108 win over the Indiana Pacers. However, it appears he will miss only one contest. If that's the case, Ryan Kalkbrenner will likely head back to the bench.
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