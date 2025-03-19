Moussa Diabate Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Diabate (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Diabate didn't return to Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent knee injury and required assistance to go to the locker room. However, the questionable tag suggests the injury might not have been as severe as initially thought. A decision on his status will be made closer to Thursday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
