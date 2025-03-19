Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 2:29pm

Diabate (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

Diabate didn't return to Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent knee injury and required assistance to go to the locker room. However, the questionable tag suggests the injury might not have been as severe as initially thought. A decision on his status will be made closer to Thursday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
