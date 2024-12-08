Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate Injury: Still out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Diabate (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

An illness will cost Diabate both halves of Charlotte's weekend back-to-back set. He should have plenty of time to recover before attempting to suit up Friday in Chicago. Mark Williams has been limited off the bench since making his season debut, while Nick Richards is nursing an ankle injury, so Taj Gibson is a candidate for playing time in Diabate's absence.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
