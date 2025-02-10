Moussa Diabate Injury: Suffers eye injury

Diabate won't return to Monday's game against the Nets due to a right eye abrasion. He tallied 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes before leaving.

Diabate was cruising to a big night prior to going down with the injury. Jusuf Nurkic and Taj Gibson will be forced to hold down the center position during the final period with both Diabate and Mark Williams (not injury related) out.