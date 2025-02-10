Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Suffers eye injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Diabate won't return to Monday's game against the Nets due to a right eye abrasion. He tallied 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes before leaving.

Diabate was cruising to a big night prior to going down with the injury. Jusuf Nurkic and Taj Gibson will be forced to hold down the center position during the final period with both Diabate and Mark Williams (not injury related) out.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now