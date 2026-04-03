Moussa Diabate Injury: Unavailable versus Indiana
Diabate (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against Indiana.
Diabate was listed as questionable heading into this contest because of left-ankle soreness. However, he has since been downgraded to out, meaning his next chance to play will be Sunday in Minnesota. With Diabate unavailable, Ryan Kalkbrenner is considered the favorite to replace him in the rotation, which would mark his first start in over a month.
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