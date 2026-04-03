Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate Injury: Unavailable versus Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Diabate (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against Indiana.

Diabate was listed as questionable heading into this contest because of left-ankle soreness. However, he has since been downgraded to out, meaning his next chance to play will be Sunday in Minnesota. With Diabate unavailable, Ryan Kalkbrenner is considered the favorite to replace him in the rotation, which would mark his first start in over a month.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago