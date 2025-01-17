Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Available against Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 3:28pm

Diabate (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Diabate will play through an illness for the Hornets on Friday, and he's in line to make his first appearance in the NBA since a Dec. 30 loss to Chicago. The 22-year-old big man should handle Charlotte's backup center role behind starter Mark Williams with Nick Richards now out of the picture, and Diabate is averaging 6.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes over 30 contests (four starts) in 2024-25.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now