Moussa Diabate News: Available against Bulls

Diabate (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Diabate will play through an illness for the Hornets on Friday, and he's in line to make his first appearance in the NBA since a Dec. 30 loss to Chicago. The 22-year-old big man should handle Charlotte's backup center role behind starter Mark Williams with Nick Richards now out of the picture, and Diabate is averaging 6.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes over 30 contests (four starts) in 2024-25.