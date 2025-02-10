Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Available against Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Diabate (eye) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

After exiting Sunday's game against the Pistons with an eye injury, Diabate has been cleared to play on the second leg of Charlotte's back-to-back. Over his last seven games, the big man has averaged 9.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals in 22.8 minutes. With Jusuf Nurkic available to make his Hornets debut, Diabate could lose some playing time.

