Moussa Diabate News: Available to play
Diabate (hip) is available for Friday's play-in game versus the Magic.
Diabate should continue to start Friday, and with him active, there will be fewer minutes available for Ryan Kalkbrenner and Xavier Tillman. In Tuesday's play-in win over Miami, Diabate finished with eight points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes.
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