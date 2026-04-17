Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Diabate (hip) is available for Friday's play-in game versus the Magic.

Diabate should continue to start Friday, and with him active, there will be fewer minutes available for Ryan Kalkbrenner and Xavier Tillman. In Tuesday's play-in win over Miami, Diabate finished with eight points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
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