Moussa Diabate News: Blocks three shots in loss

Diabate had two points (1-4 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 18 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Diabate tallied at least three blocks for the seventh time this season, closing out what could be considered a breakout campaign. However, although he was able to establish himself as the starting center in Charlotte, there are certainly some questions when it comes to his overall impact, especially for a team with lofty ambitions. In 75 appearances, Diabate averaged 7.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals and blocks.