Moussa Diabate News: Blocks three shots in loss
Diabate had two points (1-4 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 18 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.
Diabate tallied at least three blocks for the seventh time this season, closing out what could be considered a breakout campaign. However, although he was able to establish himself as the starting center in Charlotte, there are certainly some questions when it comes to his overall impact, especially for a team with lofty ambitions. In 75 appearances, Diabate averaged 7.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals and blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 512 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 314 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 2424 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 1830 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 1335 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More