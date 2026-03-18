Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Diabate (hand) isn't listed on the Hornets' injury report for Thursday's game against Orlando.

Diabate picked up a hand injury during Tuesday's game against Miami, but the issue won't prevent him from facing the Magic. Diabate is averaging 7.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks across 29.2 minutes over his last 11 appearances

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
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