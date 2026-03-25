Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Dominates favorable matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Diabate closed Tuesday's 134-90 victory over the Kings with 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes.

Diabate took advantage of yet another favorable matchup, recording his second straight double-double. In what has been a breakout season thus far, Diabate's role appears to be secure, having started every game since late December. In 35 appearances since then he has averaged 8.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, good enough for top 100 value in standard leagues.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
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