Moussa Diabate News: Double-double off bench in loss

Diabate supplied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

The double-double was the third of the season for Diabate, but his first since Nov. 16. The 23-year-old center has seen his workload increase over the last week while Mark Williams deals with a foot injury, playing more than 20 minutes in four of the last five games while averaging 8.6 points, 9.0 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 24.0 minutes a contest.