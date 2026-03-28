Moussa Diabate News: Double-doubles in loss
Diabate registered 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.
Diabate collected his 19th double-double of the season, and he's pulled away from rookie big man Ryan Kalkbrenner for the top center spot since late December. Diabate has averaged 8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 27.3 minutes per game in his last five outings, shooting 68.0 percent from the field.
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