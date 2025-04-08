Moussa Diabate News: Efficient outing in loss

Diabate contributed 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

The third-year big man served as the Hornets' backup center, with Jusuf Nurkic recording a DNP in Tuesday's loss. Diabate posted double-digit points for the second time in his last three outings, and he has played at least 17 minutes in each of those three appearances. With three regular-season games remaining, it wouldn't be a surprise if the non-contending Hornets continue to utilize Diabate as the primary backup center, since the 23-year-old is under contract until the 2027-28 campaign.