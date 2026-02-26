Moussa Diabate News: Enjoys strong all-around night
Diabate had 14 points (7-8 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 win over the Pacers.
Diabate powered his way to his second double-double in six February appearances. He led the Hornets in rebounds and also contributed defensively by accounting for two of Charlotte's 10 steals. Diabate continues to offer solid production across the board as the squad's starting center.
