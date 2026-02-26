Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Enjoys strong all-around night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Diabate had 14 points (7-8 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 win over the Pacers.

Diabate powered his way to his second double-double in six February appearances. He led the Hornets in rebounds and also contributed defensively by accounting for two of Charlotte's 10 steals. Diabate continues to offer solid production across the board as the squad's starting center.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago