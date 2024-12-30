Moussa Diabate News: Goes scoreless in loss

Diabate produced three rebounds across nine minutes during Monday's 115-108 overtime loss to Chicago.

Diabate continues to play a muted role off the bench, typically serving as the third-string center behind Mark Williams and Nick Richards. Despite being one of the better offensive rebounders in the league, Diabate's offensive game is basically non-existent. Barring injuries to either Williams or Richards, Diabate is unlikely to step into a meaningful role any time soon.