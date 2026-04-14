Moussa Diabate News: Grabs 14 boards in win
Diabate posted eight points (4-5 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game victory over Miami.
Despite scoring single digits for the sixth straight game, Diabate found other ways to impact the game, most notably on the boards, where he grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds. Charlotte will now face either Philadelphia or Orlando, with the winner going on to face the Pistons in round one of the playoffs.
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