Moussa Diabate News: Grabs seven boards in loss

Diabate produced seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 108-98 loss to Philadelphia.

Diabate saw additional playing time with Mark Williams resting on the second night of a back-to-back. After proving his worth as an elite offensive rebounder earlier in the season, Diabate's opportunities are now likely to be few and far between given both Williams and Nick Richards are healthy.