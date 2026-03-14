Moussa Diabate News: Kept in check Saturday
Diabate logged four points (2-7 FG), five rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 loss to San Antonio.
Diabate was barely noticeable, picking up two early fouls, limiting him to just 21 minutes. This was simply a case of being matched up against a superior opponent, with Victor Wembanyama having his way on both ends of the floor. Despite this performance, fantasy managers should feel relatively comfortable holding him, assuming you can deal with the light schedule.
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