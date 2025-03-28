Moussa Diabate News: Limited role continues Friday

Diabate closed Friday's 108-97 loss to the Raptors with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 13 minutes.

Diabate managed just 13 minutes in the loss, having exceeded that mark only twice in the past 10 games. At this point, he needs either Jusuf Nurkic or Mark Williams to be sidelined to have any chance of playing a meaningful role. With a back-to-back slated in the coming days, there is a chance that it could come to fruition, at least for one of the two games.