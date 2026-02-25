Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Makes return from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Diabate finished Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals in 31 minutes.

Diabate played his first game since Feb. 9 after serving a four game suspension for an altercation with the Detroit Pistons, and he appeared to not miss a beat in his absence. The Michigan product caused havoc defensively while sinking all four of his field goal attempts and dishing out five assists. After playing 31 minutes in a massive win, it's safe to assume Diabate maintains a grip on the starting center role in Charlotte.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago