Moussa Diabate News: Makes return from suspension
Diabate finished Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Bulls with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals in 31 minutes.
Diabate played his first game since Feb. 9 after serving a four game suspension for an altercation with the Detroit Pistons, and he appeared to not miss a beat in his absence. The Michigan product caused havoc defensively while sinking all four of his field goal attempts and dishing out five assists. After playing 31 minutes in a massive win, it's safe to assume Diabate maintains a grip on the starting center role in Charlotte.
