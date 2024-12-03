Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate News: Moves to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Diabate isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Diabate will be replaced by Nick Richards in the starting lineup Tuesday. While Diabate is averaging 3.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 23.6 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench, the returns of Richards and Mark Williams could result in significantly decreased playing time for the 22-year-old big man.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
