Moussa Diabate News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Diabate recorded six points (3-5 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 11 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to Cleveland.

Diabate managed just 11 minutes despite the fact Charlotte was without Mark Williams who was sitting out on the first night of a back-to-back. The arrival of Jusuf Nurkic prior to the trade deadline signaled the end for Diabate when it comes to playing meaningful minutes. In fact, he has now played more than 20 minutes only twice in the past eight games.

