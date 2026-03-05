Moussa Diabate News: Nearly double-doubles
Diabate finished with nine points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 victory over the Celtics.
Diabate continues to shine as Charlotte's starting center. Meanwhile, rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner has had to settle for a role with minutes in the teens off the bench. With Charlotte eyeing a playoff spot, Diabate's role appears to be locked in.
