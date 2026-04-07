Moussa Diabate News: Outplayed in loss
Diabate notched two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Celtics.
Diabate underwhelmed again Tuesday, continuing what has been a rough couple of weeks. In seven appearances during that time, he has averaged just 5.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. While it does appear as though his role as the starting center is safe, his lack of offensive upside could be an issue come the playoffs.
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