Moussa Diabate News: Plays well off bench
Diabate ended Monday's 130-88 loss to the Kings with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes.
Mark Williams (foot) missed this game for the front end of the back-to-back set, though he's expected back Tuesday. Diabate has shown many times that he can be productive when the minutes are there, but there's a logjam at center now that Jusuf Nurkic is becoming more involved. When the Hornets are at full strength, minutes will be hard to come by for Diabate.
