Moussa Diabate News: Posts double-double in easy win
Diabate had 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Diabate has started in every one of his 13 appearances since the All-Star break, and while the big man often plays a secondary role on offense, he was able to leave his mark this time around. That said, Diabate has scored in double digits just three times in that span, so it's hard to trust him for sustained production even if he has a steady role in the first unit. Diabate has excellent upside in category-based leagues, but in standard point-based formats, he's better suited to be a streaming, matchup-based alternative.
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