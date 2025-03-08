Moussa Diabate News: Posts double-double in spot start

Diabate totaled 16 points (8-12 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 win over the Nets.

With Jusuf Nurkic (neck) and Mark Williams (foot) sidelined Saturday, Diabate submitted his sixth double-double in his eighth start of the year. Diabate has averaged 7.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.4 minutes while shooting 56.3 percent from the field as a starter this season. If both Williams and Nurkic remain out for Monday's game against the Heat, Diabate should continue to have a short-term boost in fantasy value.