Moussa Diabate News: Records double-double

Diabate closed Friday's 125-102 loss to the Kings with 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT) and 11 rebounds across 23 minutes.

Diabate is essentially the Hornets' third-string center behind Mark Williams (back) and Jusuf Nurkic, so his chances of playing aren't plentiful. However, there have been several instances where he's simply made the most of his opportunities based on the energy he brings on both ends of the court. He could be an intriguing fantasy alternative down the stretch due to his per-minute stats, but he won't have a lot of upside unless he earns a more prominent role in the rotation. He's averaging 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game since the beginning of March despite averaging a mere 13.7 minutes per contest in that stretch.