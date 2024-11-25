Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Retreating to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Diabate is not in the Hornets' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic.

After starting in each of the Hornets' last two games, Diabate will come off the bench Monday while Taj Gibson starts at center. Diabate has logged at least 11 rebounds in six of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 3.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals over 24.8 minutes per game.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now