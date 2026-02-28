Moussa Diabate News: Second straight double-double
Diabate supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-93 victory over Portland.
The fourth-year center recorded his second straight double-double and his 16th of the season. Diabate was suspended for four games in February, and his production when he was on the court was very matchup-dependent -- over seven appearances on the month, he averaged just 8.0 points, 10.1 boards and 3.1 assists in 28.9 minutes.
