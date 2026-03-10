Moussa Diabate News: Serviceable two-way effort
Diabate produced seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 victory over Portland.
Diabate continues to deliver important contributions on both ends of the floor. While his scoring remains modest, to say the least, his ability to rebound at a high rate, while also adding consistent defensive numbers makes him a clear must-roster player. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has put up top 75 value in standard leagues, averaging 8.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.0 combined steals and blocks.
