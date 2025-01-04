Fantasy Basketball
Moussa Diabate News: Strong double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Diabate recorded 26 points (9-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 119-109 win over the Charge.

Diabate showed glimpses of his talent at the NBA level, so it's not surprising to see him being able to dominate the glass in the G League as well. This was his first outing in the G League this season, and Diabate should remain a reliable two-way threat as long as he remains with Greensboro.

