Moussa Diabate headshot

Moussa Diabate News: Struggles mightily in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Diabate notched two points (1-4 FG), four rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Suns.

Diabate swatted four balls, but that was the highlight of his stat line. Ryan Kalkbrenner recorded 19 minutes of court time and had a much better line than Diabate. It will be interesting to see which center the Hornets prefer more as they make a playoff push. The tight battle for playing time negates the fantasy viability of both players.

Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets
