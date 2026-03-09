Moussa Diabate News: Struggles mightily in loss
Diabate notched two points (1-4 FG), four rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 loss to the Suns.
Diabate swatted four balls, but that was the highlight of his stat line. Ryan Kalkbrenner recorded 19 minutes of court time and had a much better line than Diabate. It will be interesting to see which center the Hornets prefer more as they make a playoff push. The tight battle for playing time negates the fantasy viability of both players.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 45 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2017 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moussa Diabate See More