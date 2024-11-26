Moussa Diabate News: Thrives as defensive presence

Diabate notched two points (1-2 FG), eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 95-84 loss to the Magic.

Diabate is not going to be asked to carry the team offensively, but he should remain in the rotation as long as he gives the Hornets quality minutes on the defensive side of the ball. He's grabbed seven or more rebounds in all but one of his last nine games, a span in which he's averaging 3.7 points, 11.2 boards, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest. Don't rule him out being a decent streaming option in category-based formats due to his defensive and rebounding contributions.