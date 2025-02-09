Moussa Diabate News: Upgraded from two-way contract

The Hornets are expected to convert Diabate from a two-way contract to a standard three-year NBA deal Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Having already appeared in 42 games this season, Diabate was nearing his allotted limit of 50 games at the NBA level as a two-way player, so the Hornets' decision to upgrade him to standard contract comes as little surprise. Diabate had played 20-plus minutes in seven of Charlotte's last nine games while averaging 8.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.7 minutes per contest, but his outlook for playing time could become murkier moving forward. The Hornets and Lakers rescinded their trade from Thursday that would have sent Mark Williams to Los Angeles after the big man was unable to pass a physical, so Williams will return to Charlotte and will presumably settle back in as the club's starting center once he receives a clean bill of health. Williams is unlikely to be available for the Hornets' upcoming game Sunday versus the Pistons, however, so Diabate should be in store for at least one more appearance with boosted minutes.