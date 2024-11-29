Myles Burns News: Light contribution off bench

Burns had seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 14 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 121-114 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Burns managed to bounce back following a 3-for-10 showing from the field in his previous appearance. He continues to serve in a bench role for his squad, averaging a modest 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 13.9 minutes (six games).