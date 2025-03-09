Myles Burns News: Solid effort off bench
Burns mustered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, five steals and a block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Making only his second appearance for the Legends, Burns notched his third double-digit outing of the campaign. He's suited up for five different G League teams this season.
Myles Burns
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now