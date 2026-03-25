Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Turner is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland with right calf soreness.

Turner is a late addition to the injury report, and he's been nursing calf issues for the past week or so. With Bobby Portis' (wrist) status also up in the air Wednesday, the Bucks may need to turn to Jericho Sims and Pete Nance to both take on a featured role in the frontcourt.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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