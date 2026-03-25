Myles Turner Injury: Added to injury report
Turner is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland with right calf soreness.
Turner is a late addition to the injury report, and he's been nursing calf issues for the past week or so. With Bobby Portis' (wrist) status also up in the air Wednesday, the Bucks may need to turn to Jericho Sims and Pete Nance to both take on a featured role in the frontcourt.
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