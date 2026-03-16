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Myles Turner Injury: Back on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Turner is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right calf strain.

Turner has recently been dealing with right patella tendinitis, though it now seems he's picked up a calf injury. His status for Tuesday will presumably depend on how he fares during shootaround and warmups ahead of tipoff.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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