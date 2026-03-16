Myles Turner Injury: Back on injury report
Turner is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right calf strain.
Turner has recently been dealing with right patella tendinitis, though it now seems he's picked up a calf injury. His status for Tuesday will presumably depend on how he fares during shootaround and warmups ahead of tipoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2024 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 2024 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2024 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More